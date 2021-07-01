Transcript for 4 people dead after Capitol riots

Capitol police say four people are dead as result of yesterday siege on the US capitol three of those people experienced medical emergencies. On the capitol grounds and one woman was shot in a standoff with police inside the building. Shares of accurate and by ambulance but died shortly after. White House correspondent Rachel Scott witnessed this scene and joins us now for more Rachel what do we know about this woman and how she lost her life. While her name was actually a Babbitt and she appeared to be a big supporter of president trump according to reports about her social media the air force has confirmed that does she was with the air force 44 some year is recently was dish charged. And she was part of that group that took the capital by storm breaking their way in. And an officer inside. A shot and fired now we were outside of the capital and we watched as she was. Rushed over within a stretcher we saw her. Severely injured we saw her bleeding was pushed into that ambulance paramedics there working and trying to save her life. Unfortunately Diane she passed away and we know that three others died as well. And that's. And reaching you weren't there when this all happened the event that started the that they started as a rally so what did you realize they were going to storm the capital. Had it took a turn it pretty quickly Diana eaten within about an hour or so the of this group marching from the White House for the president was speaking all the way to the foot. They capital and we heard the cheers we heard the chants and at once I looked up and just saw people started snatching in windows breaking through the doors. Pushing aside those beer ears and officers they're scrambling to try and contain that group they were completely overwhelmed leaps of the capital by seized at all sides of it. And the events as quickly turned it it was just it really dramatic split screen from what I was turned from our colleagues who were inside the US capitol reporting on lawmakers huddled under their dads trying to protect themselves outside we're hearing chance of fight for trump and do not retreat. A remarkable split screen playing out just right there at the foot of the US capitol and her name Rachel Scott thank you and I know you're sticking around us. For our next conversation as well.

