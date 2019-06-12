Transcript for Pete Buttigieg gets candid about Warren and health care in New Hampshire

Next to the race for 20/20 and the New Hampshire primary now just over two months away. The candidates today swarming nasty Elizabeth Warren and people who judge actually trailing each other and doing campaign events today both candidates. Trading barbs on politics and policy of late. ABC's where Johnson is up there and recently caught up with mayor bridges himself tickle. Hey Devin that's right mayor Pete has been rising in the polls not only here in New Hampshire but in Iowa he's trying to carve himself out. As a more moderate alternative to candidates like senator Elizabeth Warren in fact I asked them. In a one on one interview a short time ago about this escalating rivalry between him and senator Warren. I also ask them about recent criticism that he's received. For members of the LG BTQ community take a listen. How would you characterize this ongoing feud between you and senator Warren. Arafat code a feud what I would say is that we have real policy differences. You know she believes that it's okay to kick people off of their private plans for health care I believe people should have the choice and we can still deliver health care to every American. Without forcing a anybody. The YouTube and going back and forth on a variety of issues it's not just health care. She also recently criticized you for of the way you were conducting some your fund raising behind closed doors she says you should be more transparent. To that specifically how do you respond well the odd thing about that fundraising as she restored before she was against so I think what we need to have is a conversation about policy and if you're confident. Of being able to win the policy argument let's have at it because we have real honest and respectful differences. Whether it's health care college where I believe that we should focus free college tuition. On those who would benefit from the most but let the wealthiest Americans paid. For themselves she has a different view. Now we should have of those policies conversations so you wouldn't call a feud on before rivalry and held a competition put everything and everybody running for president needs to be able to explain. Why each of us is better than the others like get that that's fair game and that's what would have to ask you something on a more. Personal level you've been criticized recently for some of your volunteer work. With the Salvation Army. An organization that some say has a history of discrimination against people in the LG BTQ community. How do you respond to those attacks. Raising money to help poor people is something that I believe we at all beyond portrait of as a worthy purpose. Salvation Army does have some problematic history when it comes to. Recognition and support of LG BTQ quality. I seen them take steps in the right direction which is encouraging. I hope that at the end of the day we can focus on. Moving everything forward. And not tier one other. And mayor Pete booted judges not the only candidate here in the granite state we've seen many coming through over the past few months of back. We are in a bowling Alley here now where people are gathering they are setting up. For senator Elizabeth Warren the two of them have dueling public events happening here today and then later this weekend. Or vice president Joseph Biden we back in New Hampshire with his longtime friend and recent key endorsement former secretary of state John Kerry. Kevin. Schneider thanks to win.

