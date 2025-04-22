Pete Hegseth lashes out at alleged Pentagon leakers

The defense secretary strongly denied sharing classified information on Signal and lashed out at former aides he claimed want to "sabotage" Trump's agenda. ABC News’ Alex Mallin reports.

April 22, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live