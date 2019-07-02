Transcript for Photo of Pelosi applauding Trump becomes an internet-defined clap back

It may be the class back. Scene around the world no doubt it's the bilateral moment of Tuesday's speech it came after the president's call for more cooperation and compromise. And certainly when the clock back then House Speaker Nancy Pelosi stood up. Hammer and what is he like a sarcastic flat it quickly. And fire about this and frame up by certain photographer actually cannot really captured it. Tired at 101 and the speaker's daughter Christine post at that moment on Twitter saying. Oh yes that Clapp took me back to the teen years so as close it out perfectly timed to match up of speech moments including the clap. To the queen song. We will rock field also on toward the Clapp came along with the words when my husband has a loaded one reason that that's bad happen Pelosi class people are having a lot of fun with this club as also the cloud remote do you really is one of my favorite Moochie. Yeah. I've day I fed what I thought. And Brett now eight. Oh I included it could read the words bullet is not all that. She know like when you know that it took a back her teen years she knows she knows you know differently she's disappointed that you thought this would work. But here's a clap you tried it. That that screen grabbed that shot of about will last for accuracy there holier class act yes.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.