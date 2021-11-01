Transcript for Plans for armed protests in all 50 states

And today it appears that attack on the capital has sparked new and serious threats from right wing radicals across the country ABC news has obtained an internal apps. I bulletin warning of plans for armed protests. In all fifty state capitals of the US capitol in addition the bulletin includes a map showing the extent of law enforcement activity. Involving threats tied to the certification of Joseph Biden's election and his inauguration next Wednesday so joining us. To discuss these new serious matters ABC news correspondent app Aaron contreras gave. An ABC news Chief Justice correspondent Pierre Thomas and Aaron let me begin with you I first saw in an email from you this bulletin is quite alarming what do we know about. What's being planned out there and who's involved. Did Terry it is alarming because the bulletin from the FBI that we obtained says that in the bulls fifty state capitals. Are preparing to have protesters descend anytime from Saturday. All the way through president elect Biden's inauguration on January 20. This is the very same kind of intelligence that may have been circulating before January 6 but for whatever reason wasn't properly share door wasn't properly seated. And then we saw the results so here now. The FBI is warning law enforcement agencies across the country. But if you protect a State Capitol your State Capitol potentially could be the presence presence of armed. Protesters. Who are interest Indians either they're expressing themselves about the Electoral College certification. Or the inauguration itself. And while the bulletin does not get specific about what is intended. Certainly the presence of armed individuals in state capitals around the country is alarming and then something law enforcement around the country is now preparing for. Especially given the tense situation around the country Pierre what specifically being done to protect. The nation's capital right now the scene of the ransacking and looting by that mom. By spent some time speaking with C Secret Service agent agent who was actually overseeing. Security for the inauguration and he. They're in for me that they are ready. Layers of security being put in place. Planning for this has been underway for a spot quite some time but in the wake. Of that mob attack on the capital you have. A well over 6000. National Guard in this for the District of Columbia that number may swell to some 151000. You also are going to happen. Killed and scores of additional DC police after ready to augment the capitol police forced. All federal agencies are on notice and Terry I think what this shows is that. Feel free speech and a thin line between it and mob violence in these current circumstances is quite fit. When I was up there this morning and it does feel like an armed camp a somber one air and statehouses around the country are either ready for the kind of ensor who's on Washington last week or anything even resembling it. You know hey if it's a good question Terry because state capital complexes are often sprawling just like the US capitol. And they're supposed to be open to the public just like the US capitol these of the people's houses and some protests. Are almost encouraged in order order in order to does it change. Good capitals around the country though in recent days we've seen those steps taken. Whether and it in New York where the state police as their Harding security or how to Washington State where the governor sent the National Guard had been activated here on the first day of the legislative session. The state capitals are now making preparations. In advance of of these anticipated protests and and it's not something that everybody really wants to do because of the natural. Openness that our democracy. Is supposed to afford but it's something they may have to do in this all hearkens back to two Michigan. And the protests that was fun to be Colvin related. Against governor Whitner now in Michigan they have banned open carrying of guns in the in the State Capitol that was a stepped. That was seemingly needed to be taken but that was stolen many lawmakers are reluctant to take until they saw what happened on January 6. And it seems as if the state lawmakers and governors around the country are waking up to the fact that they too could be next. PRY one more on this we see in the picture of the capital that was beautiful building in America what can you tell us about the sweeping manhunt going on right now. For last week's riders that desecrate the but Terry fits into two categories first and foremost they want to find the people who actually breached the building. The men and women in some cases who had. The chemical spraying on the officers and men who came with metal pipes who came when baseball bats they also appeared to have. Radios and walkie talkies that they do not believe that this was a simultaneous organic. Eruption but that some people some small number of people cells potentially one or more. Came prepared to do this act they're particularly interest did. In the person planted two pipe bombs. Back to are you see in DNC headquarters not far from the capital because they believe that that person may have information that goes to the planning. But make no mistake that is the primary. Responsibility they feel is to get those people secondarily they've been focusing on people. Who took some of those infamous images. Arrested the man that is put up one. Desk now as it blows his office. The man who was carrying the lectern. Nancy Pelosi. The man with a bullhorn to. And to face paint and this beer. She hasn't been arrested they want to send a signal that if you did. Coming to that capital and took pictures you're not gonna be glorified he went to jail. Absolutely PRI I saw and that FBI bulletin 45000. Tips from the public. On those perpetrating those riders thanks very much Pierre Thomas parent can thirsty.

