'At some point, we're all going to have to stand up': Al Green

Rep. Al Green spoke with ABC News after he was escorted out of the chamber and said he'd welcome any consequences that come from his disruption.

March 4, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live