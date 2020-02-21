Two political analysts dive deeper into last night’s debate

More
ABC News’ political analyst Matthew Dowd and political consultant Addisu Demissie discuss how the debate was the turning point of the race.
4:39 | 02/21/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Two political analysts dive deeper into last night’s debate

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"4:39","description":"ABC News’ political analyst Matthew Dowd and political consultant Addisu Demissie discuss how the debate was the turning point of the race.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"69115491","title":"Two political analysts dive deeper into last night’s debate","url":"/Politics/video/political-analysts-dive-deeper-nights-debate-69115491"}