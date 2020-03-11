Transcript for Political experts on how Trump will fare with the Latino vote

So what do we expect this year from the Latino and the youth vote to demographics that traditionally seen relatively. Lower voter turnout the president was even asked about the Latino vote and how he felt about it when he swung by his headquarters in Arlington Virginia about an hour or so ago. Yeah I mean this has been a big. Question for the last four years he started his campaign in 2016 coming down the escalator calling Mexicans rapists and criminals. And over the course of the last four years we've heard about kidding kids in cages in fact in his debate he added to rapists criminals and said low IQ. Things like that haven't helped Foster a broader tent for the Republican party for tramp trump specifically. And what you have seen is it's really engaged voters in Texas and Arizona. I'm you're seeing Florida of course Florida's a little bit different in terms of demographics and the relationships. With a different Latino communities. But I think one of the outcomes of this election is that we have we will have engaged a new audience. A younger. And younger voting at the voter audience and have really learned about the Latino community and their political power. And so I do think there was a missed opportunity there of the last four years and certainly what your scene is. Perhaps a sleeping giant waking up and voting in a real way this election cycle. Alex you agree. You know I I see a little differently than things and Amanda does. Donald Trump got about twenty some percent of the Hispanic vote last time. And that was after he announced came down the escalator and all of that. And he does use fire ready rhetoric but he made it pretty clear that it wasn't everybody that he didn't wanna stop criminals were coming across the border from the mid twenty's and Latino vote to the thirties mid thirties she's not quite at the 40% level George Bush was but for somebody who's who is have been criticized for the wage talked about the Latino vote he sure is picking up votes.

