How Trump’s conviction could affect the 2024 presidential election

ABC News contributor and former Republican congressman John Katko and former Biden administration official Marsha Espinosa comment on the political implications of Trump’s conviction.

May 31, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live