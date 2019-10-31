Transcript for Politicians react to latest Twitter ad ban

All right for more on the Twitter story today and join umpire political reporter attorney for Holbrooke also Jessica Alter co-founder of tech for campaigns joins us it's a nonprofit. I democratic advocacy group she joins us via Skype thinks this for coming in Jessica Johnny. How significant is this decision by twittered banned political advertising why they do it. Well I think anyway you look at its it's incredible to see if you have one of the world's largest social media platforms essentially sang rock and allow any political advertising apart from that is a huge announcement. And if you read through Jack mercies thread yesterday that he posted on Twitter I think they're very last. Why net of up his stay in Israel the most important one where he says this isn't about free speech this is about paying for reach. And paying to increase the reach a political speech has significant ramifications. That today's democratic infrastructure may not be prepared to handle this actually saying we're in such an air of misinformation and disinformation. That what may be airpower from just can't handle this and therefore we're just gonna take them all. Also trying to have some pressure I imagine on FaceBook examining other social media companies have taken so much heat Jessica altar with tackle for campaigns do you think this'll make a difference. What's girders announcement actually change the game and dollars this more symbolic than anything. Being me. I have to. Or. Are. Now. The NB. Even. I had an eight. Around 800 it. In a mom and. All right unfortunately were losing or losing Jessica signal there just altar from tech for campaigns appreciate her coming on the Johnny Depp she was I think talking there about what to drop in the bucket Twitter advertising is this is three million dollars and twenty team. But there's some argument in her organization has made this that it could be actually harder. For Democrats grass roots groups to break through without the ability to buy ads on Twitter because it's an important platform for progress. Spit it absolutely is and that's kind of and that the point here when you're comparing Twitter advertising to face it advertising a lot of people are on Twitter are those kind of influence BO influencers a lot of progressive activists. Not necessarily actual voters and that's what people are making this comparison to FaceBook and the point it just was making about the you know when you look at the comparisons it's more people can candidates' spending billions of dollars on FaceBook ads it's more sort of in the hundreds and tens of thousands on what are they see the difference there are so it is significant. A major announcement real quickly before we let you are struck last night watching the World Series to see a trump election campaign ads were over our year. From the from the general election and already the trump machine is plain ads on national television and very expensive but I. This a big deal. That's incredible and I think it definitely you know tells you just how much resources the president trump has for his reelection campaign to run an ad and gain seven. Of the World Series definitely shows you bet he is running a pretty typical sort of incumbent campaign but to see this early DeVon else is pretty. All right we're in for a year to year from Sunday Election Day in twenty Tori Jennie republic thank you so much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.