-
Now Playing: Twitter bans political ads on its platform
-
Now Playing: Missing 14-year-old Virginia girl found safe
-
Now Playing: Wildfire threat continues in California
-
Now Playing: 26% of Americans feel safer after ISIS leader’s death
-
Now Playing: Politicians react to latest Twitter ad ban
-
Now Playing: 5 charged in alcohol poisoning death of fraternity brother
-
Now Playing: Barneys New York expected to be sold
-
Now Playing: Tennessee haunted house requires waiver before entering
-
Now Playing: Matt Gutman gets up close with California wildfires in uncut video
-
Now Playing: Chicago mayor speaks on teachers' strike ending
-
Now Playing: House moves forward with impeachment inquiry
-
Now Playing: House passes impeachment resolution
-
Now Playing: San Bernardino firefighters put out burning homes
-
Now Playing: Christine Blasey Ford says Anita Hill inspired her to testify before Congress
-
Now Playing: Nancy Pelosi holds vote on impeachment rules
-
Now Playing: Nationals win 1st World Series
-
Now Playing: Fires continue to blaze through the state of California
-
Now Playing: Trump invites ISIS raid 'hero' dog to White House
-
Now Playing: Negotiations resuming in Chicago teachers strike
-
Now Playing: 'Have You Seen This Man' podcast: Breaking down episode 3