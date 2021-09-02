Transcript for Poll: Majority of Americans think Trump should be impeached

And it if you majority of Americans support the charges against the former president an ABC news it -- poll shows 56%. Of respondents think former president trump should be impeached. And barred from running for federal office. White House correspondent Mary Alice parks joins me now with more primary on this poll shows a majority of Americans agree with this charge so how important is that. To the senators hearing these arguments. I think it's incredibly important to Democrats it's a big part of the reasons I and that we've seen that Democrats and move forward. Even though Joseph Biden in the White House is eager to get his agenda going. They know on Capitol Hill that they have public support behind them and Democrats haven't had any fracture earning. In their ranks they want to see this trial will in full display. For the American public and they feel like the public is with them but is out those numbers it's just slightly more than a majority of Americans. Agree that president former president trump should be convicted and barred. From the for future office it's not an overwhelming number of Americans and so I think that right there it's her that close margin is exactly where we see. Republicans are really grappling with this question it was ten points higher many would see even more Republicans coming on board. The timing of this trial has kind of an all over the place what do we know at this point. Yeah we know is you heard from rich all of that we're gonna have become a question today about the constitutionality of the trial itself. Does it make sense to try a former presidential is no longer in office. That will be the crash at hand today they will vote on that question today. And that will begin a more traditional trial. Even though the question. Opening arguments a question of witnesses or Tennessee Democrats over the next two days. Lay out their case they're gonna look at video of that today they're gonna look at the president's statements that day and past statements. They have sixteen hours that they aired and that they are capped at easily eight hours at a time it could senators ought to sit for more than eight hours at a time but they have sixteen hours to make their case. And then the other side president sums team high as eight hours to. Read but we're expecting that all of those statements all asserted that not laying out of the case we'll take us. Up until this weekend's and then beginning of next week senators have a chance to ask questions and will most likely see final votes early next week. Right hand and and marry out seventeen Republicans need to vote against trump. To secure a conviction here now even president Biden says that's unlikely so has has already been decided but before it even starts. I think it is unlikely ever really didn't know as question that on Capitol Hill at this point but there's a number of Republicans. Who have said they are waiting to hear the arguments I remember Mitch McConnell early on signaled through his team that he believes president trump. Had committed impeachable offenses so if he starts signaling that he is going to vote to candidates that still could bring a number other Republicans on board. And look we don't know all the evidence a Democrats are gonna lay out. I am right now I think that this is trunks to lose the numbers are in his favor but it Democrats have Neil incredible. Leave the shocking evidence about something he said or didn't say in those final few days it could still see it could still lay people we don't now. And don't marry out there was talk of censuring the president instead early on. In this whole process if they don't secure a conviction here could congress pursue. Anything else against the former president or would this be the end of the road. I don't. Cats are gonna wanna bring that up unless they know for sure that there's enough Republicans on word for it to past. They ended ought to lose a vote twice. But I think we seen a number of Republicans signal that they. Are looking for another mechanism of accountability missiles floated in the house it didn't go anywhere house Democrats. Were determined to pass those impeach art at the impeachment article. But in the senate we've seen Republicans still float this possibility. Susan Collins of Maine in particular has really been out there on on this as though she's able to bring enough colleagues on board. Sydney daily needs sixty votes to pass something like that not the two thirds threshold. I'm and if they could pass vanishing every enough colleagues on board the democratic sources I am talking Tuesday that they they would really consider that as an option to me White House correspondent Mary Alice parks thanks very house.

