-
Now Playing: Impeachment trial begins today
-
Now Playing: Drone footage shows beautiful winter scenes in New York
-
Now Playing: Firefighters rescue dog from storm drain
-
Now Playing: Three goats trot through a deep snowy trench
-
Now Playing: 10% of US population has received at least 1 dose of COVID-19 vaccine
-
Now Playing: HSA issues new warning after counterfeit medical masks enter hospital supplies
-
Now Playing: Hacker attempts to poison Florida town's water system
-
Now Playing: Police investigating after KC Chiefs coach involved in near-fatal crash
-
Now Playing: At least 28 states under winter weather alerts
-
Now Playing: Major pharmacies start accepting COVID-19 vaccine appointments
-
Now Playing: What to expect from 2nd Trump impeachment trial
-
Now Playing: How Trump's team is reacting to latest impeachment trial
-
Now Playing: Trump 2nd impeachment trial begins Tuesday
-
Now Playing: Happy birthday, Tom Hiddleston!
-
Now Playing: What we know ahead of Trump's second impeachment
-
Now Playing: The students fighting for a more diverse lesson plan
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Friday, February 8, 2021
-
Now Playing: How former ABC News anchor Carole Simpson broke barriers