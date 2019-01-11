Transcript for New poll shows country split on impeachment

But first we have a new poll out with our partners at the Washington Post that digs in to those numbers on the impeachment inquiry. And president Trump's job approval rating and I met my colleagues Terry Murray and our national correspondent and Ben Siegel who follows. Everything that's happening these days on Capitol Hill he just saw those numbers on a put them back up. Because she deep police. Split and divided over this question should the president be impeached and removed from office you see there just slightly more people say yes but really. Even numbers tell what you make of this well. And those are very familiar looking numbers on most questions that you ask Americans to the American flag a look at think that the country. I think also that the question as you pointed out this morning is about impeaching and removing. Those do you want to get rid of the president over what you know so far I'm surprised it's 49% who say yes. I I think what it what you see there's a sense people. Are ready to take this situation seriously they're ready to lean into it but nobody is ready to pull the trigger a minute you walked outside and said. Do you know enough to vote one way or the other on the present and adds it will currently 49% who say yes but I think. Not much has a lot of questions a lot of evidence of a lot of witnesses to hear. But Democrats think that the public. Opinion is it Lisa moving in their direction. That's a they say that's an anti plus he says almost every time he's asked about it public opinion public sentiment is everything. And these numbers are coming in before this public hearings are we expect Democrats they passed this resolution along party lines in the house yesterday that tee up these public hearings. Those can start as sinister as we believe two to three weeks from now so it'll be interesting to see which way these numbers go and particularly that number among Republicans and where they stand on this issue. I was also struck by a summer our poll with Republicans. The president is at a all time career low in his job approval rating. There it is down from 82%. Up note down to 74% from 87%. In July that's a pretty significant. Jump though considering that vote to start the impeachment inquiry formally 74. Still very high approval rating among Republicans. That's that's rock sound that's better than Bill Clinton or Richard Nixon had when they impeachment began when their impatience began but I think what you're seeing there. Is is that people get fed up with the chaos and exhaustion that's not necessarily. We want to impeach him but I do think once again it's OK art will listen I'm reminded of when the Muller reports. Was just before was released there was a poll taken do you wanna see what's in the Muller reports 75%. Of Americans are you can't get 75% emerged agree it's Friday. Right so but the vast bipartisan majorities want that bedrock American notion of fair play and I can make up my own mind show me the evidence. Some band top Timmy about what's next because that's the question we keep hearing from voters to make Terry was saying they want to know where does this go from here is gonna enter public phase was the timeline. While the immediate next step is of couple more depositions that are scheduled for next week when including several White House officials at the center of this Ukraine impeachment inquiry we don't know how many of them will actually show up on Capitol Hill just because of the White House's posture and stonewalling this entire investigation. But the following week as one members of the house get back to Washington that could be the start of his public hearings and as we know from reading this resolution that was passed this week. These are these will be very tightly scripted affairs. The one notable of exception where they will differ from may be what we see in the past. Is that these committees the House Intelligence Committee in particular which will hold these hearings. They're going to allow their staff counsels their lawyers on the committee not members to question these witnesses from the 45 minutes each and these are trained prosecutors some in some cases have. Worked in in very high stakes are courtrooms and on cases like this proportion these are experienced seasoned people. Not a question witnesses and they won't be the ones questioning what these members in front of the American people. And that makes a difference aren't they and millions there is reason these hearings and people make five minute speeches and then say ask the question yes and we don't get a lot of information. If democratic staffers trained in this kind of question and Republican staffers to in this kind of questioning. I think we can be confident that whatever standard we found a lot of that'll come out and then will look at how the public mind moves. They key channel really tracking all those developments. In the next few weeks.

