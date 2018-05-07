Transcript for Pompeo heads back to North Korea for more talks

I am ABC news C department reporter Connor for an again. Secretary of state Mike Pompeo is en route right now to North Korea for his fourth series of meetings with the country's nuclear negotiators and his third trip to Pyongyang. The meetings come nearly a month after president from summit with Kim Jung and and Pompeo this team will be pushing North Korea. To begin taking steps to actually dismantle its nuclear and ballistic missile program but that will be a lot tougher amid new doubts about North Korea's commitment to the quote unquote. Complete denuclearization that they agreed to at that Singapore summit US intelligence has reportedly determined that. North Korea is not interest inning giving up its nukes and is now actively trying to hide them. While newly released satellite images show them upgrading and even expanding a missile manufacturing plant. But that's exactly why secretary Pompeo hopes to get in the room with them to take the temperature and talks next steps either way. I'm Connor Finnegan in Washington and you're watching ABC news life.

