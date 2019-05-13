Transcript for Pompeo to visit Russia to help Trump repair ties

And other new secretary of state Mike Pompeo is heading to Sochi Russia tomorrow to meet with Blatter who is the first face to face high level talks since the -- report. That Russia interfered in the 26 election and a sweet bean. It's systematic fashion the trip comes as president from. If it's back to trying to repair relations with Russia and amid growing tensions with the Venezuela Iran and North Korea. I don't green cargo ship seized by the US has arrived in American Samoa to undergo inspections the vessel was towed from Indonesia after the north Koreans were accused of using attacks or coal. In violation of international sanctions. Military officials say it will remain docked in the South Pacific US territory until the Justice Department completes its investigation.

