Transcript for Pres. Trump announces budget deal with Congressional leadership

President trump announcing a deal on the budget congressional leaders reaching a two year budget agreement that also raises. The debt ceilings I want to bring in Karen Travers at the White House Karen good to see you can you just break this down for us whats the deal about. Yes two may have signs there one this does raise the debt ceiling for the next few years it also sets budget cap spending limits for that same time here it's too big things. That were on the must accomplish list for this congress and president trump and went to get out of the way Kimberly. Before the election year. A couple big numbers here this budget framework is one point 37 trillion dollars from what they be looking after spending bill that they'll agree on over the next few months. And have to get done by this fall. The other big thing is that this agreement does re spending 320 billion dollars over previously negotiated spending limits. That of course is sparking some the rumblings from conservative Republicans who say that this is spending run amok. And that they should not be agreed to you but the president yesterday announcing this agreement between his administration Treasury Secretary Steve Venetian negotiated for the trump White House. And congressional leaders from both parties out there might be it ever revolt from some conservatives but. This could pass out which is the democratic vote senate majority leader Mitch McConnell saying go get this process that is why do. Yes so we just saw you say there the billions added to the government spending we all remember the Republicans blasting the Obama administration for spending so much in the dead. Is it different because there's a Republican in the office now. Then it's because it's Donald Trump in office right now and we've certainly seen Republicans very hesitant to. Go again something that the president has indicated he's in favor of if the administration is negotiated this should they can raise complaints but they reality in the Democrats are also controlling Townsend can get through without their support. It's notable and maybe you're parsing this and that the the president in that tweet you see there's I'm pleased to announce a deal had been struck with the congressional leadership explicit statement from the president saying. I support this deal I will sign this deal get this to me and we'll get it moving. So there's maybe some quibbling with the fact that over the next couple of days 72 hours maybe the president could get wishy washy depending on. Who comes out strongly against listen who gets to the president. But for now administration officials are saying they feel good that this is going to get across the finish line they're looking for the house to pass it this week. The senate likely to pick it up next week and wrap everything up before the August recess. All right Karen Chapman at the White House thanks for the updates we appreciate it.

