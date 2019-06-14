Transcript for Pres. Trump's remarks on accepting help from foreign entities in the spotlight

Let's bring in an independent election watchdog in a lawyer she the crime holds his executive director of the Center for Responsive Politics she tracks this stuff along with money in politics you thank you so much. I for joining us why did you sort of just simply lay out for everybody. Where is the line here what is the law say about what is or is not permissible when it comes to having these sorts of conversations. In fact a line is very clear very bright and very rat. It is not permit simple floor. According to federal election law for any foreign national or government to provide anything of value to any. For any US election at any level federal state or local. Sentenced this is really quite clear and I think that is why. We president trunk try to Lockett back this morning. If any does seem Sheila that the president is sort of zeroing in what is perhaps a gray area this what if unsolicited information comes to you does the law say anything. About whether or not you could hear out a foreign government a foreign leader for an interest when presenting something related to American politics. You know I think. There is essential for gray area if it is not. As it was in 2016. A foreign government saying we have something of interest on your opponents. But rather a conversation about an a diplomatic relations. And then oh by the way offhand comment comes out. But it's in a case. Today 2016. Election I think that example is quite clear which is by Robert Mueller cents a much time on his reports. On that events. There real quickly I know that a lot of from media outlets in and other members of congress rely and the work that you're doing as an independent organization nonpartisan organization. The Center for Responsive Politics to police a lot of this stuff. But is there or is there are governmental agencies that would enforce these sorts of behaviors it is that the courts. Who actually would say you know call also call a campaign call a candidate out for this behavior. Yet there there is no exception for this behavior it's eight campaign. Knowingly. In beit success receives. Information on an opponent from a a foreign government or foreign national the Supreme Court has consistently upheld this. And he'd not gone to jail. Both foreign cars cans and who gave information. And Americans who facilitated. That passes information and this is that the Department of Justice. It is. Would I would be criminal violation pursuit the Department of Justice case. He Sheila from hall's executive director of the Center for Responsive Politics thanks so much of the for coming on breaking that down on Friday for us. My pleasure thanks.

