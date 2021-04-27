Transcript for President Biden addresses updated CDC guidelines involving masks

This is an ABC news special report. Now reported Javed Noor. Good afternoon everyone we're coming up here at this hour because president Biden is about to address the updated guidance just stand on masks and America in this pandemic there you see the president the north lawn of the White House. This is another new chapter another step in the right direction as we try to get back to a sense of normalcy in this country. Just a short time ago the CDC relaxing the guidelines for fully vaccinated Americans. When it comes to wearing masks outdoors saying those who are fully vaccinated. Don't need to mask up to walk run bike outside are to be with your family's small gatherings. Let's listen to predator through. It's beautiful afternoon. Next week. I'll bring out the path ahead. To continue our fight against Koehler ninety. To get this through July 4. This our target date to get life in America closer to normal. And began to celebrate our independence from the virus. Together as our friends and loved ones from street to celebrate Independence Day. But before that I wanted to speak appreciate all of you today about the recent. Change announced by the center for disease control and prevention CDC. Let me say first while we still have a long way to go this fight. A lot of work to do. In May and June to get us to July 4. We made stunning progress. Because of all views the American people. Cases and deaths are down. Down dramatically from where there or my took office in January 20. And continuing to fall. This particularly true. Or group Americans that we were most worried about. When it came to the virus. Senior citizens. My took office in January. We're losing too literally tens of thousands of our seniors each week. Grandparents are in love so dearly. Moms and dads pillars of every community. Gone by the thousands every day. At that time. Less than 1%. Of seniors. Were fully vaccinated when I took office today. In less than 100 days. Warned his 67%. Two thirds of our seniors are now fully vaccinated. I more than 80% of our seniors have had at least one shot. That every result and and a drop. Of 80%. And deaths along America's seniors. A 70%. Drop in hospitalizations. So several losing thousands of seniors each day. We're saving thousands of lives. And more and more as each day goes by. And by the way. Based on reported data. The proportion proportion of seniors would vaccinated. Is essentially equal. Between white. And seniors of color. I said from the beginning. That we were are and we're going to fight this virus with equity equity for all. It's not a factor I'm not mistaken. There are more Latinos and African American seniors that have been vaccinated as a percentage than white seniors. These numbers are a sign of progress on that front as well. Now. Last week I announced that we've crossed the threshold. 200. Million shots. We've now since inauguration day we have. Given 215. Million shots. And that and on sixteen years of age or older is now eligible to get the vaccine now today can be. Because of the extraordinary progress we've made in fighting this virus. And the progress our scientists have made he learned about how it gets transmitted. Earlier today the CDC made an important announcement. Starting today. If you're fully vaccinated. You're outdoors. You'd need and not a big crowd. You no longer need to Wear mass. Ought to be absolutely clear. If you're a crowd like a stadium murder conference. Or conserved. You still need to Wear masks. Even if you're outside. Beginning today. Gathered a group or friends. In a park. Going for a picnic and as long as you are vaccinated and outdoors. You can do it with out and mask. The CDC. Is able to make this announcement. Because our scientists are convinced by the data. At the odds of getting or giving them buyers to others. Is very very low. If you're both and fully vaccinated. And out in the open air. The CDC. Also clarify which outdoor activities are safer. Or let's say but depending on where the you've been vaccinated. The bottom line is clear. If you're vaccinated. You could do more things. More safely. Both outdoors as well as indoors. For so for those who haven't gotten their vaccination. Especially if you're younger. Or thank you don't need it. This is another great reason to go get vaccinated. Yes. The vaccines are about say be your life. But also the lives of the people around you. But they're also about helping you get us get back to closer to normal living more normal. Getting together of friends. Going through the park for a picnic. Without need Nebraska. We're back to that place now as long we should get vaccinated. So go get this shot. It's never made easier. Which are fully vaccinated. You can go without a mask. When you're outside. And away from big crafts. I want to thank the team and the CDC for everything they're doing to help us lead in the science. I'm Bernard communities out of this crisis safely and responsibly. I also want to thank everyone. Has gotten a vaccine for doing your patriotic duty and helping us get on the path to Independence Day. Which I'll be discussing more in detail next week in the meantime. I urge all Americans. Don't let now. Keep following the guidance. Go get your vaccination now. It's free. And it's can be. 90% of the American people. Live within five miles from the site. Briefing get a vaccination. You can do this. And we will do us. Thank you all thank god bless you as much in the temptation is to stay outdoors is beautiful day I've got more work to thank you all very very much. And the risk is so little out Hillary does that remind everybody. Precondition for a meeting that night your. I. Wanted to tell. If the risk is so low outdoors why doesn't this new guidance apply to everybody. Because a science indicates that this most certain way to make sure it does a spread of both people had been vaccinated. The people you with and you're outside. And you chose to Wear ambassador you're sure to Wear masks and you chose to Wear a mask as he walked out here what message were you standing by wearing a mask outside of why should be taken off and put it back counseling inside. You any precondition for a meeting with Vladimir who. I'll discuss settlement. And Betty and me I'm. Here and I asked president. Or will you may get faster to get toward them to get the vaccine and acting we will get him. India they're suffering and what isn't folks and Williams did. I'm sorry I'm gonna just last question I'll take him I said I'm really could be in trouble. With regard to India I spoken lands where this bode. Prime minister. We are sending immediately. A whole. Series. Help that he needs. Including providing for. Those children does severe and other drugs are able to deal with this and prevent. In some cases but recover help recovery. Secondly we are sending the actual. Mechanical parts that are needed for the machinery they have served build a back seat. And that's being done as well. We're also discuss you. I've discussed with him when will be able to send actual vaccines. To India which will be my intention to do. The problem is right now we have to make sure we have other vaccines like no we'll backs and others coming on probably. And I think will be the position to be able to share. To share. Vaccines as well as no. With other countries who are in real need that's the hope and expectation. And I my dad. When we swear in a bind to the very beginning India helped us thank you. President Biden on the north lawn of the White House without wearing a mask as he walks back to the west wing and he made a point answering a reporter's question that the reason he wore a mask on the way out. Was to announce this updated guidance and and to show that he would not be putting it back on until. Re enters the White House he said he has other work to do which is somewhat reassuring to hear from the president of the United States that he has to get back to work now. But announcing reinforcing the updated guidance from the CDC just a short time ago saying starting today. Fully vaccinated Americans can go outdoors without a mask. To fight to run to gather with family or small gatherings. He did say large gatherings you know baseball games concerts that vaccinated people should still Wear masks any use this moment doctor John Ashton. To make a case to the remainder of Americans out there who haven't been vaccinated yet. He talked about. In most parts of the country that you can find a vaccination free within five miles from where you. Exactly David M what we saw is him really delineate too critical elements here. Fully vaccinated meaning two doses of the Pfizer Ramon turn out where the single Dothan dose of Johnson & Johnson vs unvaccinated. Or incompletely vaccinated people. And the environment are you indoors or you outdoors and if you look at this. In terms of what's behind it it really comes down to three things that vaccination metrics. So as we're seeing cases hospitalizations and deaths decline in certain parts of the country due to the vaccine. Aerosol science will be no about how this virus behaves. That outdoor environments much safer much lower risk than certain indoor environments and then the psychology. He has clearly said. This is our way out he is very sensitive as is the CDC to the fact that people are tired they're frustrated they're sick of the masks. And you can't treat a patient. From the neck down you have to address the spirit and I think if you look at this country as one big patient that's what you're seeing here attention to the fact. That's psychological fatigue is a real issue here and this is the light at the end of the tunnel. No question about bench and he talked about the exhaustion we see it you know among our colleagues as we've been reporting on this city he went back to the July 4 date. And that metaphor independence from the virus saying. Hopefully people who were unvaccinated we'll see the freedoms that are coming along with getting vaccinated and that will. It any sense get them to follow suit exactly and I think that is important you can inspire and motivate and encourage people to get vaccinated or to do anything in public health. Without some big carrot they are some incentive and that July 4. And I want also be clear the recommendations from the CDC to keep wearing masks. Continue to reflect the risk to other people this is where we have to be selfless and it's an unknown risk of transmission eve then when we have been vaccinated we think that risk is lower. But that is why they're continuing to say. Keep that mask on it's not for the vaccinated person or even the unvaccinated person it's to prevent transmission to others and protect those around. It's the sign simply isn't there we just don't know yet whether or not it even if were vaccinated if we can carry it and give it to others Jen thanks for. Watching the president here with us today let's get to marry roots are senior White House correspondent Mary we took note that. The president was there on the north lawn not far from where you're standing which is rare I don't think I ever remember seeing a president out there. Making a statement that he was leaving the west wing and taking office mask and leaving it off. A better than on usual location here at the White House but the president trying to take advantage of the nice weather here in Washington and also once again using himself. To set an example this is a chance for the president to tout the progress that his administration has made in fighting. This pandemic and it was a rare sight to see the president make that walk back to the White House. Without a mask the president throughout. The ninety gates he's been in office and of course during the campaign. Has made the argument that masking is not a political statement but it patriotic want. He has tried to wrestle politics away from asking using himself. As an example first and foremost and of course did the the overarching message here from the White House. Is that the easing of these restrictions they're trying to use this as a way to incentivize and encourage Americans. To go out and get vaccinated you heard the president arguing if you do go get that shot you can't return to in more normal life the president saying. You can do more things you can do more things safely. So the president is trying to use this moment to say they are on the cusp of a return to normalcy get that shot so you can participate Mary. Roost right there on the north lawn of the White House as well Mary thank you and just to reiterate president Biden moments ago. Also speaking to this updated guidance from the CDC today saying that if you are fully vaccinated in this country you can now go outdoors without a mask. Bike run an activity would your family small gatherings it did say you should still Wear a mask if you're a concert one of those large gatherings but certainly. The next chapter as he tries to get this country back to normal and as Mary just said there he thanked Americans for their patriotic duty and getting a vaccination to not only. Protect themselves but to really as Chad mention to protect our neighbors we simply do not know if we can still get it. Can give it even if for vaccinated so our coverage of this will continue and ABC news live abcnews.com. And of course I'll be back with the entire team a little later today. For world news tonight unseeded Bjorn good. This has been a special report from ABC.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.