President Biden says he hopes to return to work in-person by the end of the week

ABC News’ Zohreen Shah discusses President Biden’s recovery from COVID and the latest on abortion laws as Republicans seek to impose a near-total ban on abortions in Indiana.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live