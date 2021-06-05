Transcript for President Biden touts need for infrastructure package in Louisiana

We begin with president Biden in Louisiana pitching his infrastructure plan to the American people. But with a 2.3 trillion dollar price tagged can the plan get congressional approval. ABC's White House correspondent Karen Travers. Is here with more on that night Karen thanks for being here what the White House is. Calculus here on having the president talking infrastructure in this deeply red state designing just get rid. The White House thinks that by going down and pointing to a very specific staying in that thing is a seventy year old bridge Diane. But the White House says is twenty years past its designed lifespan president's as a dangerous and a project like that. Needs a lot of money and would get fixed it congress approved the 2.3 trillion dollar American jobs plan. He's seen the president and the White House doing over the past couple of weeks you know not just talking about that big price tag because we know Republicans don't like it and they would like to see a much more narrowly focused infrastructure plan. But the White House is saying we can fakes and that highway we Olympics that bridge and we need money to do it. But also appealing to what Republicans would like to see done which is more of that traditional infrastructure. Going on the Louisiana of course a very Republicans eight. Is by design and the Pratt president today was talking to the Republican mayor of Lake Charles that the city where he was speaking from in front of that bridge today. And that mayor republic and join together with a democratic mayor of another Louisiana city. To issue an op Ed that says that congress should pass this cute don't point three trillion dollar plan. At the nation's infrastructure needs it so part of that effort to get local Republicans not just lawmakers but also OO local Republican Americans. Who say we should get this done to try and put some pressure on the Republicans up on Capitol Hill. And that goes to president Biden's definition of bipartisanship Republicans outside of Washington and in the many friends here so are part of his push it is also to raise. Corporate taxes to pay for this plan to raising taxes can be a tough sell so what's the pitch he's trying to make on that. Yeah I mean it's been pretty much a non starter for Republicans on Capitol Hill at this point we permit McConnell say several times now that he is 100%. Working to stop. These efforts by the Biden administration on the air broad agenda but especially on this infrastructure plan. The president says that raising taxes on corporations for infrastructure. Raising taxes on wealthy Americans to pay for the American families planned. Is the right way to do this he again today was saying he's not gonna do deficit spending if they want to get something done he wants to see how it would be paid for. Terry day and the president said he will sit down with Republicans want to hear what they would be maybe in favor for. And how they would pay for it. But the president says he's not going to wait around and do nothing that he's willing to compromise but not willing to wait too long. He estimated joke about the joke about infrastructure week during the trump administration which always started on a Monday and then never went anywhere. Says he doesn't want to see infrastructure month. Playing out and then not see a damn thing done that's and he said. And we know some Republicans have already suggested maybe a compromise bill so they'll have to sit at the table for that one but Karen Elson aren't talking about this restaurant. Relief fund which launched on Monday now this is part of the Kobe relief bill that already passed. And more than 186000. Restaurants already applied in just the first two days so how does the fund work. And what kind of a practical impact could this have. Dan this is an incredible amount of money it's in one point nine trillion dollar coded planet president actually signed two months ago but. The restaurant revitalization fund did not open up until this Monday so yesterday the president went to a top Korea here in Washington to. Get a little bit of the tinkered MIA oh lunch for himself but also to highlight a company. And restaurant that was in the pilot program this cut restaurant got some money. Through this fund and says that they were able to give their employees the raises they were you able to complete some project that they had put on hold. During the pandemic and that they're gonna use this to get the business back up and running. So a 186000. Restaurants are eateries applied in the first two days to get some of this 28 point six billion dollars in funding. These are grants these aren't low this is money that these restaurants can use right away. And to do the administration the president himself yesterday was saying that this is a critical part of the recovery of the nation's economic recovery. It is interesting to hear him talk about. The fabric of communities recovering that you know these restaurants and pizza shop a copy shop on main street percent of big part of small town America or neighborhoods in big cities. They are doing well if they're getting back on their feet then Americans are gonna feel good that the country as a whole is getting back on its feet. And those restaurants obviously all over the country have been shut of the mom and pop ones and meanwhile the changed Ed did all right let's talk about the paycheck protection program and how millions of dollars. Out of that program what the places like that TGI Friday's and and PF Chang's so. Do we know how this is going to be different if at all. Yet there was a big criticism of the paycheck protection program that the big guys can swoop and and start scooping up all of that money and and think about you know your local pizza shop or your ice cream shop in the finance department they don't want somebody that can do all this paperwork said they were shot out. One thing that the Biden administration did earlier this year which set aside a special window for PPP loans just for those small businesses. Now they are very cognizant of not having that happen again. With this restaurant funds so what are doing over the next couple of weeks. It giving priority to the smallest of the small businesses 61000. Of those 186000. Applicants just on Monday and Tuesday. 6000 of them are restaurants are eateries that make less than 500000 dollars a year so of the smaller ones. And they want to get better in the door first try and focus on them give them money. And then get to everybody else so really big big effort by the administration at least they're saying they are trying focus on those mom and pop shops. All right Karen Travers the took does mom and pop shops do well under this we need him thanks very much for that has always.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.