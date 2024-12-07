President Biden's potential pardons before office exit

ABC legal contributor and author of "Pardon Power: How the Pardon System Works—and Why" Kim Wehle takes a look at more potential pardons by Pres. Biden, and potential picks by President-elect Trump.

December 7, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live