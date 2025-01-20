President Donald Trump reviews the troops in first honors ceremony

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump walked hand-in-hand into Emancipation Hall before Trump reviewed the troops, marking his first honors ceremony during his second term as president.

January 20, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live