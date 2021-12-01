Transcript for President Donald Trump says speech before riot was “totally appropriate”

Trump spoke briefly with reporters today for the first time since the assault on the capital. He claimed he won and no violence and he blasted those impeachment effort saying their causing quote tremendous anger and are a danger to our country. He also refused to take any responsibility for the attack last week claiming his speech that there was analyzed and everyone found it totally appropriate. He didn't specify who everyone was exactly what was analyzed or why it was totally appropriate. With just eight days left in the president's term the house is also expected to vote tonight on a resolution calling for vice president pence. To invoke the 25 amendment to remove the president from office meanwhile at least three house Democrats have tested positive for cold mid nineteen. After some lawmakers refused to Wear a mask while in lockdown during the siege. Let's bring ABC news political director Rick Klein and White House correspondent trip Billups. For more on this and Rick let's start with president trump refusing to take any responsibility for last week's violence he says his speech. Was totally appropriate not in that speech he invited people to march in the capital but he said he was to quote cheer on. The senators that were voting against certifying the election he also later said I know that everyone here will be soon marching over to the capitol building to peacefully. And patriotic we make your voices heard so based on his words. Could his defense hold up. They award no a look at that phrase was there it was in the middle of a very long fiery speech and if you don't believe me. Google it look at it yourself read it listens who wish it was a long speech that was filled with miss truths and accusations. False claims about the election including the claim that the election was being stolen from him by those members of congress pressure on his own vice president Mike Pence to overturn the will of the people and it is filled with lots of fighting words going to be tough march down to the capitol as as you said. The concluding with a promise to join them on a Marsha the capitol to show that strength to show that resolve it by repeating all the false sense and firing up that crowd even people that preceded him in that lineup congressman. Madison caught on a Republican from North Carolina he is even conceded that the president's words led directly to what we saw there's no question. And really no doubt that the war the president and that appearance led it to what we sought the capitals just minutes later. Syria has vice president hence given any indication that he might invoke. The 25 amendment ahead particularly with this resolution now before the house and what happens next if he doesn't. Yet no bottom line no have you ever seen vice president pence. Publicly. Go against if his president verbally go against his president I mean that's just not his style for four years. He has just done what the president has asked him to do he's kept things calm cool and collected I mean that's Mike Pence way she and they even met in the oval yesterday and of course it's a statement that was put out by the White House about their meeting that they talked about the four years. Everything that they it achieved together going forward in the week ahead that the violence on the hill was not getting any any way shape or form emblematic of of the beef. America first movement that trump represented some mean it was a very. Positive. Vanilla type of statement. You know that there was a conversation about invoking the 25 amendment president trump is not one to mince words and he makes it very clear how he deals and what he wants his vice president to do. But bottom line it will Mike Pence do this. Highly highly doubtful and I've talked to sources that are close to him. Senior administration officials and advise him and they have said to me he and others around the prisoner just trying to land the planes. And Rick my standing as it's planned that amendment that money that fed amendment has to do with primarily the vice president and and the cabinet congress doesn't get involved until. Maybe later if the president appeals so why is the house bothering. With this resolution at all the Democrats say they have the votes too and preach president trump so why not go straight for that. I think its two main reasons one is they want to call out some Republicans who wore. Calling for accountability and saying look it falls the first responsibility the easiest way if you actually want to remove president trump. From office before January 20 is so involved when he for the men and a peach is gonna take too long. There's no way you'll get a conviction until he is out of office. And I think the other the other reason is the east of suits up by a little time for them to make this case they are going to vote to impeach the president almost certainly tomorrow. And to their mines the some of the defenses that we've heard from Republicans are very interest think the top Republican on the house rules committee today. Basically instead of defending the president. He was defending my cats and saying look how Mike Pence acted last week I trust him to make the judgment about whether president trump is capable of carrying on an office. That's and he is a critical point in 88 points to the defense that were likely to hear from other Republicans tomorrow on impeachment. Is that Mike Pence has got this and there is a constitutional process and actually congress doesn't have a role notwithstanding the vote that's about the take place tonight. End here at least three representatives in congress have not tested positive for Kobe nineteen after being locked down with their colleagues as you can see. In this video and that been attracting a lot of attention online some lawmakers. Inside the capitol were not masked. Many lawmakers are now complaining that they were stuck Keno in a room that was supposed to be their safe room at stuck there with fellow lawmakers who refuse to be mass. What is congress going to do about this are they considering any consequences any sort of contact tracing. Yes it. Bottom line and we you referred to those three members of congress that tested positive I mean obviously they are furious. Even representative privilege it's a Jaya Paul come people are saying just weary damn masking me they are angry that this has happened in the fact that masts were being handed out. And there were members there refused to have to Wear them just made this even worse and imagine being jammed in personal a year under assault at the capitol and then you're all jammed in together and there are people not wearing masks of me it's so disrespectful. And and how scary he did to be in a situation like that so now because of that anger and that frustration yes of legislation has now been introduced it looks like representatives -- Debbie dingle Democrat from Michigan and also Anthony brown Democrat from Maryland are proposing a fine that members of congress that don't Wear a mask would be finder 1000 dollars. Per day that is if they refuse to Wear Mascoll see where that goes asked for contact tracing well that's nearly impossible for the thousands of protesters that showed up on the hill. In almost. All of that not. Wearing a mask and so that is that's just certain that slim to none that you're going to be able to find out who's infected and who's been close to do with regard to the protesters. As for members of congress those that event on the hill and were close to the representatives that did test positive. I am told that a number of them are getting rapid tests my guess is will see a number of other people test positive as the days come rain we hope not but we know it is possible and maybe even likely Rick Klein Kara Phillips in Washington thank you very accent.

