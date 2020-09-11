Transcript for President-elect Joe Biden speaks on COVID-19

Today at work begins. He started doing everything possible to get the cove a nineteen under control. Story can reopen our businesses. Safely. And sustainably. Resume our lives put our that this pandemic behind us. We just received positive news. In this fight with the announcement that there's been progress made toward a successful vaccine. Soon. They sexton expectation is the FDA will run the process of rigorous reviews and approvals. The process must also be grounded in science. Fully transparent so the American people. Can have every confidence the newly approved vaccine is safe and effective. At the same time. It's clear that this vaccine even if approved will not be widely available for many months yet to come. Shells before us right now. Is still immense and growing. And although we are not in office yet I'm just laying out what we expect to do. And hope can't be done some of it between now and Tommy are sworn in but it. So the purpose of this is too much you know we're going to do want sworn in. And so there's a need for bold action to fight this pandemic. Were still facing a very dark winter. There are now nearly ten million Covert cases in United States. Last week we topped a 120000. New cases on multiple successive days infection rates are going up. Hospitalizations are going up. Deaths are going up. This crisis claims nearly a thousand American lives today. Nearly 240000. Deaths so far. Protect the projections still indicate we could lose 200000. More lives in the coming months. Before a vaccine can be made widely available. So. We can't forgo the important work that needs to be done between now and then to get our country through the worst wave yet this pandemic. To reduce the spread to save lives so that's why today I've named a Covert nineteen transition advisory board. Comprised of distinguished public health experts tell our transition team translate the Biden Harris cove in nineteen planning and action. A blueprint we can put in place as soon as common are sworn in office on January 20 20/20 want. And will seek to add other members of this board. During this important effort with him you've been very additional fortress. Sectors on public health and expertise throughout the transition. This group wound wise I'm detail plants. Built on a bedrock of science. In the keep. Compassion and empathy and care for every American at its core. Mickey rapid testing widely available. More widely available much more widely available on building a core contact tracers. Who with tracking curb this disease while we prioritize getting vaccines first in the most at risk populations. Developing clear detailed guidance. Providing necessary resources. For small businesses schools child care centers to re open and operate safely and effectively during the pandemic. Protecting both workers and the public. Scaling up. Productive life saving treatment to therapeutics. And when it's ready. Making sure and approved vaccine is distributed equitably and efficiently and free for every American. If chase is rising once more it's imperative that we ramp up our production of personal protective equipment. To make sure our brave health care workers have what they need to do battle safely against these fires. We're going to get states cities and tribes. The test and the supplies they need. We're to protect vulnerable populations. Who are at risk most at risk from this Mars older Americans and those with preexisting conditions. We're garner addressed the health and economic disparities that mean this virus is hitting. The black Latino Asian American Pacific islanders native where communities harder than white communities. Folk Saturday's can be communities is one of our priorities. An afterthought. The bottom line. I will spare no effort to turn this pandemic around once were sworn in January 20. Together kids back to school safely. Our business is growing. Our economy really in full speed again. And again in a pro vaccine manufactured. And distributing as quickly as possible to as many Americans whose maybe Americans as possible free of charge. We'll follow the science. Will follow the size of me say that again. We will adjust to new data when it comes in. And we'll listen. And work in cooperation with the governors and local leaders of both parties were fighting this virus in their communities this very day. There's so much good work happen eat at state and local levels across the country governors mayors are stepping up. The advisory board who listen and learn lessons from your experience. Because we know that we won't fully defeat children ninety until we defeat everywhere. My advisory council also includes experts on global health security. So we can restore US global leadership to fight this pandemic. This is a crisis affects everyone I know I've said throughout this campaign. I will be a present for every American. This election is over it's time to put aside the pardon the partisanship. And the rhetoric. That designed to demonize one. It's time to end the politicization. Of basic responsible public health steps like this plan is social distancing. We have to come together to heal the soul this country so that we can effectively address this crisis as one country. We're hardworking Americans have each other's backs. And were united in our shared goal defeating this virus. As you work toward a safe and effective vaccine. We know the single most effective thing we can do to stop the spread of Covert. We're minutes. The head of the CDC warned this fall for the foreseeable future. A mask remains the most potent weapon against the virus. Today's news does not change that original reality. We I will be president until January 20. But my message to days to everybody. Is this it doesn't matter who you voted for. Twenty students who were he stood before Election Day. It doesn't matter your party your point of view. We can save tens of thousands of lives every we've just Wear a mask. For the next few moves. Not Democrat or Republican lives American lives. You know maybe we save the life person when stocks shell for two local grocery store. Maybe saves a life and a member. Of your place of worship. Maybe saves lives when you children's teachers. Maybe saved your life. So please I implore you Wear masks. Do it for yourself. To it for your neighbor. Mask is not a political statement. But it is a good way to start pulling the country can't. I want to be very clear. The gold Mashburn. Is not to make your life less comfortable. Is to take something new or takes a situation. Is to give something back to all of us a normal life. The goal was to get back to normal. As fast as possible. And mask or critical doing. Will be forever. That's how we'll get our nation back back up to speed economic. So we can go back to celebrating birthdays and holidays. So he contends sporting events. To get back to the lives and connections we shared before the pandemic. It doesn't matter whether or not we always agrees when it doesn't matter who you voted for. We are Americans and our country is under threat. Now. We we're Marino calls to to do this and saying that generations. Of proud Americans of students faced with a crisis. Throughout our history. Rise above our differences. To defend the strand and the vitality of our nation. You know that's the character patriots. Has secured to America. We have to do this to cancer. Where he didn't ask may seem like a small act. Maybe security division choice won't make any difference. Throughout our history but there's urination. We've seen over and over how small acts and up to enormous achievements. It's the way many small acts together and then the car to history. Now we know there's nothing the American people can't accomplish when we're together. As one people with one mission. You get this virus under control I promise you we can rebuild our economy back better than it was before. We can address race based disparities that damage or country. It's do or power. So let's Wear masks. Let's get to work. Thank you thank. God bless you and for all those who lost somebody how could heart goes out to. We notice like. Our heart goes out. May god protect. Our health workers health care workers and all America thank. You. Certainly justified or right they're making clear getting this virus under controlled his number one priority as president elect is number one priority. As president. Welcome the promising news perhaps on the vaccine but also we repeated his core message again and again and again the importance of wearing a mask. We're bringing doctrine in action right now Nash again let's begin with that music we heard this morning Pfizer. And I think they're two shot vaccine they said had net 90% effectiveness and clinical trials put that in some for perspective. Well Georgia obviously all eyes of the world looking for some glimmer of hope in the battle against this virus and it may have gotten it with today's news from Pfizer. A lot to un pact with their particular trial first of all. They are the largest it is a two dose series of vaccines it does not contain any part of the stars co V two virus. It uses a new technology known as messenger RNA. And in their phase three trials which have been rolled over 43000. Volunteers. 42%. Of which come from diverse. Racial and ethnic backgrounds they are showing up more than nine. I spoke to the CEO doctor out of four lag earlier today and he told me. The key will be this safety data which will be coming shortly in the next couple of weeks. The key point George with that safety data. Any time you do a clinical trial looking at a vaccine adverse side affects their short term safety. And long term safety if they go for emergency use authorization which they are expecting to do. With the FDA as soon as they get the safety data they will have just over two months. Of safety data available that's a very different than the typical two years of safety data that we normally see with the vaccine. Doctor Borland a Pfizer CEO told me that they will be continuing to follow. Possible adverse effects and safety very very closely and I've been in touch with the heads of the FDA. Vaccine development child as well as commissioner doctor Stephen Heine and they have both assured me. They will make this decision based on quote un distracted science. Not politics and engine do we know was is working in in mild cases severe cases. They don't know that yet what they know it is that 94. Cases of covad nineteen were detected they have to have some positive cases remember they're putting this head to head against placebo. And that's why they've had to enroll soul many thousands of volunteers. So. Efficacy very very important the other thing. That is looked out when you study a clinical trial for a vaccine development is not just whether it can prevent someone from getting sick. But whether it can possibly lower the chance of spreading or transmitting that infection to others. We don't know that yet we also know that Pfizer has. Broadens and they are participant pool to include teenagers as young as twelve. They are looking at older individuals also which will be very very import. And that's okay Jan thanks very much Rebecca Jarvis or chief business correspondent Wall Street. Focus on the positive. Absolutely Georgian this isn't some light potentially at the end of the tunnel yacht the Dow up. Today more than a thousand points the S&P 500 which is that they in most people's. For a one k.'s and retirement savings account up almost 3% right now. And this really while it doesn't necessarily. Change how people will behave today you still. Have a corona virus you still have six point 9%. Unemployment in this country there are still millions of people who were out of work. At unfortunately millions who have slipped into poverty in the last handful of months as a result of the economic told that these this pandemic has taken. People can change their spending habits as a result of news like this and I'll tell you what that looks like. So if you take a look for example our transportation correspondent GO Benitez. Has been reporting about united bookings bookings for airline tickets and right now about half of passengers aren't booking tickets more than thirty days out. Well once you have an idea that there might be a vaccine coming down the road you can start to think a little bit farther out with your life you can plan that family vacation. For some time later next year you might be able to think about having a wedding or many different things that you might not have been thinking about yet. At the same time we still have a number of cases here in this in this country you still have been happening. Around the world and so when you look at. The more near term of facts of this virus they're still there and especially there if you happen to work in a service industry where you're interacting with customers a lot. George they're about 350000. Small independent restaurants in this country they still have to make it through this winter. And of course there are all of those unemployed Americans who. Have their benefits. Dry out those additional benefits dry up at the end of July they are still waiting because the additional stimulus that's been talked about for many months now. Still isn't there. No question about that even its action is approved for emergencies who could be many months in the summer before we have any kind. Of mass distribution we also know that the vice president is gonna try to get involved any stimulus negotiations as well want to bring in Mary Bruce favorites no accident that the First Act. But the president elect appointing this task force's first meeting where that task force his first press appearance let task force. Joseph Biden in Kabul and Harris are eager to project leadership especially on this which is their first priority they want to be very clear to the American people that on day one they will be in a good position to begin tackling this crisis leading the country. Out of this pandemic. He has now appointed this thirteen about member panel this corona virus task force. It is a diverse group would bipartisan backgrounds many familiar names like the former surgeon general that Beck mercy the former FDA commissioner David Kessler people. Who have been dealing wit wit with similar issues in some ways in the past we've heard Biden for months talking about this plan to increase testing increased. Contact tracing to urged governors to issue a mask mandate also to to look and study more closely the racial disparities at the heart of this pandemic the challenge now. For this new panel is to try and take all of those promises and turn them into action. And George one of the most challenging aspects about this is actually something that's less tangible and you heard Joseph Biden alluding to this there at the end. We aren't bitterly divided country where even wearing a mask has become incredibly politicized. And you heard Joseph Biden. Hinting at this urging everyone to please put politics aside. Where in your mask because they know that in order for his plan to be successful. He's going to have to get Americans somehow. On the scene he chaired Wareham mass for the sake of your friends families and neighbors that was the core message of Joseph Biden's name Mary grace thanks for.

