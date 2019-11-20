Transcript for ‘The president has 5 Pinocchios on a daily basis’: Rep. Speier

I'd like to clarify. One point about the whistle blower protection from the article that mr. Conway just provided. The college said. We've stepped into bizarre O land when senior policy makers are trying to yank. A CIA employee into the public spotlight in retaliation. For making a whistle blower in blowing complaint. Especially when they are credible threats to that employee's personal safety. I don't know why our colleagues of the other side of the island yield. Obviously lady you'll know I'm I'm afraid I only have three minutes I have some other issues but thank. And then in the article does spared go through that and also says its three Pinocchio is in spite of that comes out mr. couldn't. The president United States has five Pinocchio was on a daily basis a let's not go there.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.