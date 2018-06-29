President considering replacement for John Kelly: Sources

The leading candidates to replace Kelly are Nick Ayers, current chief of staff for Vice President Mike Pence, and former congressman Mick Mulvaney.
0:25 | 06/29/18

Transcript for President considering replacement for John Kelly: Sources

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

