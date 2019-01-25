'This has nothing to do with the president': Sanders on Roger Stone indictment

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said the special counsel's indictment against Stone "has nothing to do with the White House."
0:53 | 01/25/19

Video Transcript
Transcript for 'This has nothing to do with the president': Sanders on Roger Stone indictment
Kurdish president from direct anyone in in the ad campaigns have reached out about that would have him on them. Look out I'm not an attorney ever read that document are gonna get dented things I don't know what I do know. Is that this has nothing to do what the president has nothing to do with the White House. The ot Adam I think it is both the president about rafters. I've spoken with president numbers are today today he I have is that it isn't like I have spoken with the president.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

