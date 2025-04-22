President Trump to attend Pope Francis’ funeral

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump will attend Pope Francis' funeral, the president announced in a post on Truth Social. ABC News’ Karen Travers reports.

April 22, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live