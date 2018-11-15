-
Now Playing: McConnell: Mueller probe 'is not under threat'
-
Now Playing: Saudi official: Crown prince did not order Khashoggi killing
-
Now Playing: President Trump again calls Mueller probe a 'witch hunt' in tweet
-
Now Playing: Who is Kevin McCarthy?
-
Now Playing: Mira Ricardel reassigned after Melania Trump's criticism
-
Now Playing: Trump backs bipartisan plan to reform prison and sentencing laws
-
Now Playing: Trump endorses major sentencing reform legislation
-
Now Playing: The Briefing Room: Defense Secretary Mattis visits U.S.-Mexico border
-
Now Playing: Sen. Cruz, O'Rourke move forward after tense TX Senate battle
-
Now Playing: Newly elected House members arrive on Capitol Hill
-
Now Playing: Melania Trump calls for firing of top security aide
-
Now Playing: Whitaker's appointment as acting attorney general legal, constitutional: DOJ
-
Now Playing: First lady calls for firing of Deputy National Security Adviser Mira Ricardel
-
Now Playing: Melania Trump issues rare public attack against WH aide
-
Now Playing: 'Never Nancy': Democrats ramp up efforts to sideline Pelosi
-
Now Playing: Melania Trump calls for firing of deputy national security adviser
-
Now Playing: Democrat Kyrsten Sinema makes history in Arizona
-
Now Playing: Trump criticizes France, could replace Homeland Security secretary
-
Now Playing: CNN sues Trump, aides over suspending reporter's press pass
-
Now Playing: Who is Kyrsten Sinema?