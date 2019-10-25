Transcript for President Trump discusses First Step Act and the 20/20 Bipartisan Justice Center

Forty years ago twenty African American Republicans and twenty African American Democrats. Founded the 22 on a bipartisan. Justice center to advance the cause of criminal. Justice reform and I'd heard about it for so long and it was going nowhere nowhere. But they all got together. And you Ford to fix a broken system you sought to confront any quality and stop injustice. And you work to restore hope and optimism where. They're really needed them most and where there was very little. We dear help last year we brought the whole country together. To achieve a truly. Momentous milestone they said it couldn't be done past administrations had tried and failed. Some didn't try very hard and Wilson I will say that. But they tried and they failed after years of waiting we assembled a historic coalition and it was indeed historic. We had on so liberal you wouldn't believe it and so conservative you wouldn't believe it. And they got together I said how did we do that one. But it was a beautiful thing to watch it really was and we rallied activist and face leaders and law enforcement and lawmakers alike. We worked across party lines very strongly. After all of the work and effort we passed a bill and I proudly signed it into law the most significant. Criminal justice reform. In many generations. We call it the first step back I sort of like the idea of just calling it criminal justice reform. But first step is good because that allows a second step benefited step and that's okay. Because we can go there. But the first step back. Prove that we could achieve amazing breakthroughs when we come together as a nation and we put the interest of our citizens before the intrusive. Any political party. Since we passed this landmark legislation ten states of follow girl lead. And pass legislation that takes critical steps to advance criminal justice reform. At the state level we gave it a beautiful. Stepping stone and some states have come and they've really taken to a level that you'd be very proud of and it's only because of what we did that they were able to do it legally and in many other ways. So I want to say congratulations. To all of the leaders here today from Arizona Florida. Louisiana Mississippi. Missouri. Michigan Nevada. Oklahoma. Oregon. And Tennessee congratulations great to really great chip.

