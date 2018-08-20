Transcript for President Trump says "I hope" John Brennan sues

I am Karen Travers let's go inside the White House. President trump this morning rates on Twitter that he hopes John Brennan brings a lawsuit against him. This comes after Brennan over the weekend said he would consider taking the president to court to prevent him any administration from revoking his security clearances. Of current and former government officials as it did to him last week. There's a growing backlash over that move by the administration today more than 175. Former government officials those or career officials political appointees former US ambassadors. Former US attorney who say that they have concerns and criticize the administration. For stripping Brennan's kit security clearance and they were using that as a political school. This comes after last week when more than a dozen former top intelligence officials. Wrote a letter saying that they disagreed with that decision and that the president was using security clearances. As a political tool beach on administration continues to defend stripping Brennan of his security clearance. Over the weekend national security advisor John Boland told ABC's Martha Raddatz that. Brennan has a history of politicizing. Classified information but. Bolton also could mean any examples of many times that branded meats used that information. I'm Karen Travers at the White House you're watching ABC news.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.