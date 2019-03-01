Now Playing: Furloughed DHS worker discusses struggles during shutdown

Now Playing: President Trump makes surprise appearance in White House briefing room

Now Playing: Trump congratulates Nancy Pelosi on House Speaker appointment

Now Playing: Government shutdown closes national parks

Now Playing: Pelosi recaptures speaker's gavel

Now Playing: Democrats take control of House as shutdown goes on

Now Playing: Nancy Pelosi gets the speaker's gavel in 2007

Now Playing: Trump riffs on Syria, Romney in Cabinet

Now Playing: Shutdown stalemate continues after Trump, Democrats meet

Now Playing: Interview with a furloughed worker

Now Playing: US officials make contact with American held hostage in Moscow

Now Playing: Government shutdown enters Day 12

Now Playing: Trump meets with congressional leaders on funding deal

Now Playing: Political power players

Now Playing: Government shutdown's real-life impact

Now Playing: Trump says he'll keep government shut down for 'as long as it takes'

Now Playing: Trump: 'I wish Mitt could be more of a team player'

Now Playing: Mitt Romney op-ed slams Trump's character

Now Playing: Patrick Shanahan's 1st day as acting secretary of defense