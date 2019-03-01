President Trump makes surprise appearance in White House briefing room

More
This was Trump's first time at the podium in the briefing room.
1:07 | 01/03/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for President Trump makes surprise appearance in White House briefing room

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":60146324,"title":"President Trump makes surprise appearance in White House briefing room","duration":"1:07","description":"This was Trump's first time at the podium in the briefing room. ","url":"/Politics/video/president-trump-makes-surprise-appearance-white-house-briefing-60146324","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.