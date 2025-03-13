President Trump meets with NATO Secretary General

President Donald Trump is meeting on Thursday with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, hours after the president's envoy arrived in Moscow to discuss a possible Russia-Ukraine ceasefire.

March 13, 2025

