President Trump ordered to pay $2M to collection of nonprofits

More
President Donald Trump has been ordered by a New York State judge to pay $2 million to a group of nonprofit organizations as part of a settlement in a civil lawsuit.
0:30 | 11/07/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for President Trump ordered to pay $2M to collection of nonprofits
A judge in New York awkward president trump to pay two million dollars for repeatedly misusing money from his charity. For the payment would resolve a lawsuit alleging Donald Trump used funds from the now defunct trump foundation. To further his political and business and -- New York's attorney general filed a lawsuit last year claiming prompted his three oldest children. Illegally operated the foundation has an extension of his business and his presidential campaign. A trump foundation official called the lawsuit politically motivated the two million dollars will go to several charities.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:30","description":"President Donald Trump has been ordered by a New York State judge to pay $2 million to a group of nonprofit organizations as part of a settlement in a civil lawsuit.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"66832698","title":"President Trump ordered to pay $2M to collection of nonprofits","url":"/Politics/video/president-trump-ordered-pay-2m-collection-nonprofits-66832698"}