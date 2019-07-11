Transcript for President Trump ordered to pay $2M to collection of nonprofits

A judge in New York awkward president trump to pay two million dollars for repeatedly misusing money from his charity. For the payment would resolve a lawsuit alleging Donald Trump used funds from the now defunct trump foundation. To further his political and business and -- New York's attorney general filed a lawsuit last year claiming prompted his three oldest children. Illegally operated the foundation has an extension of his business and his presidential campaign. A trump foundation official called the lawsuit politically motivated the two million dollars will go to several charities.

