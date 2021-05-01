Transcript for President Trump pressures VP Pence over electoral vote count

And I welcome Mike. Minutes comes through for us I have good night. Our great vice president comes through or she's a great guy. Because if he doesn't come through blue like you might as much. Now my kids are great it's is. Is a wonderful men and a Smart man then amid that I like. A lot but he's got to have a lot to say about it and he you know one thing within you're gonna get straight shots he's gonna call it straight.

