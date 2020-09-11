President Trump refuses to concede

More
Trump is reportedly considering holding rallies centered around his unproven claims of voter fraud. ABC's Kenneth Moton reports.
3:22 | 11/09/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for President Trump refuses to concede

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:22","description":"Trump is reportedly considering holding rallies centered around his unproven claims of voter fraud. ABC's Kenneth Moton reports.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"74103074","title":"President Trump refuses to concede","url":"/Politics/video/president-trump-refuses-concede-74103074"}