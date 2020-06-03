President Trump signs coronavirus bill

More
On Friday, Trump approved $8.3 billion in emergency funding to combat the coronavirus.
2:36 | 03/06/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for President Trump signs coronavirus bill

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:36","description":"On Friday, Trump approved $8.3 billion in emergency funding to combat the coronavirus.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"69434571","title":"President Trump signs coronavirus bill","url":"/Politics/video/president-trump-signs-coronavirus-bill-69434571"}