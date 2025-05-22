President Trump speaks at 'Make America Healthy Again' event

The White House's Make America Healthy Again Commission offered a range of critiques about chronic disease in America in a report released Thursday.

May 22, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live