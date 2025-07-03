President Trump speaks at 'Salute to America' celebration in Iowa

President Donald Trump celebrated the passage of his massive tax and policy bill during a "Salute to America" event in Des Moines, Iowa, a day ahead of the Fourth of July.

July 3, 2025

