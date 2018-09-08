Transcript for President Trump talks prison reform

This is out now for ABC news in Berkeley Heights New Jersey. President trouble host a group of state leaders that is exclusive bed minster club today on the issue of prison reform this has been a contentious issue for this White House. In part spearheaded by the president's son in law Jared Kushner whose father spent fourteen months in federal prison after pleading guilty in 2005 to witness tampering. Tax evasion and campaign finance violations. Sources tell ABC news that the president has recently expressed an open as to broader sentencing reform. Then he's been open to in the past this is in part because of a push by lawmakers who urged the White House to take a more aggressive approach. The president received feedback on this issue just last week when he hosted a group of inner city pastors at the White House. For ABC news and Berkeley Heights New Jersey timeouts Mallon.

