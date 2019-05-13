Transcript for President Trump goes on a Twitter tirade over the weekend

We begin with president from unleashing more than a dozen new tweets is sounding off on the trade war congressional investigations. Even his own handpicked FBI director. The president's pushing back as Democrats move board with a string of investigations after the mullah report. Meanwhile his top economic advisor has now acknowledged that American consumers will actually pay for the new tariffs on China as the -- war once again rap. Owns the market CBC's driver all has the new details from Washington Trevor good morning. Jutting Kenneth good morning we know that China has promised to counter measures in response to these tariff hikes but. We don't know what those countermeasures are or when they could take effect it's possible something could happen today. But regardless president trump is standing firm in this trade war. President trump not backing down tweeting Sunday we are right where we want to be with China in claiming the US will bring in billions of dollars in tariffs but earlier in the day the president's chief economic advisor Larry Kudlow contradicting the president's claim admitting to Fox News that American businesses will pay those terrorists seem both sides will feel the pinch from the trade war and that plans to raise tariffs on all Chinese imports could take some time. We don't think the Chinese have come far enough how long's it take I don't know could be a couple of months thereabouts. The president appears to have the support of Republicans though some like senator Rand Paul are expressing concerns and get this done. Because a longer were involved in a terror battle or a trade war. Though a better chance there is that we can actually enter into a recession because of it. The president also using the negotiations as a rallying point later tweeting that China is helping former vice president Joseph biting nor any other Democrat gets elected in 2020 because he says China loves ripping off America that one of many tweets lashing out at Democrats. Another saying they were act. Acting like crazed lunatics in the wake of the mullah report. In sharing the quote from judicial watch attacking FBI director Christopher Wray who he appointed that said the FBI has no leadership the director is protecting the same gang. Still Democrats rolling on with their many inquiries and now considering imposing fines on trump officials who refuse to comply with congressional subpoenas. Look I I think if you find someone 25000 dollars a day to their person. Until they comply it gets their attention. And as these trade negotiations continue president trump and president she are both going to be in Japan for G-20 meeting and they could talk trade their together. But that's not scheduled until late June. Today can affect you are banks such however there and Washington.

