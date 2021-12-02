Transcript for Former President Trump ‘unhappy’ with defense team

So what should we expect from the president's legal team today ABC's political director Rick Klein is here with more Rick. The president was reportedly unhappy with his team's opening statements so what are you watching for from them today. Globally clear that low bar that they set for themselves as one question but what really die and this is going to be to what about autism defense. The defense team is he's not going to try to defend the actions of the protesters at the capitol they're not gonna try to defend the president's own words a little put some context around it. But they are going to provide ample evidence in their view. Democrats saying and doing so roughly similar things using incendiary language that didn't lead to violence and it all leads up to that critical threshold question. That whatever you think about the president's conduct according to his lawyers according to his defenders it doesn't cost of art doesn't meet the bar. Of an impeachable offense something that he should be convicted for and removed from office and in the I think the less is more strategy from the team reflects the political reality. Right now the votes almost certainly aren't there troubles lawyers know that and that means really all they can do is screw it up at state talk too much are going some weird directions. Generating even some Republicans seem to agree that house managers made a compelling case could be enough. Just wait a seventeen Republicans needed for conviction and how could this verdict affect the party. Seventeen is still very high bar and I don't see realistically getting there but starting from that that the six Republicans who think that. This trial is even on constant debate is even constitutional all that puts you in the range of 56 votes. I think it could grow a little bit from there there are few senators have held their cards pretty close to the vast including senator Mitch McConnell the senate Republican leader although few expect him to vote. To be a vote for conviction I do think there are few potentially in play. A but I think I either party closer to 56 and 67 if you're looking for a prediction and I think for Republicans it reflects their new divisions inside the party right now. They don't know where to go in some ways this would represent a golden opportunity today to break cleanly with president trauma to say that his actions were just flat unacceptable and let's move on but of course they know where their voters are they know where the trump bases and there's going to be political repercussions for anyone. Who stands up like that. ABC news political director Rick Klein thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.