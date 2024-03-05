Previewing the Super Tuesday showdown between Trump, Haley

Former Vivek Ramaswamy campaign communications director Tricia McLaughlin and Democratic strategist Alencia Johnson break down Nikki Haley's chances during Super Tuesday.

March 5, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live