Professor says Trump is 'complicit in enabling white supremacy'

More
Carlos Tarín, an assistant professor at the University of Texas, El Paso, explains how President Trump's language used to describe Latino people have influenced hatred.
1:03 | 08/06/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Professor says Trump is 'complicit in enabling white supremacy'

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:03","description":"Carlos Tarín, an assistant professor at the University of Texas, El Paso, explains how President Trump's language used to describe Latino people have influenced hatred.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"64793841","title":"Professor says Trump is 'complicit in enabling white supremacy'","url":"/Politics/video/professor-trump-complicit-enabling-white-supremacy-64793841"}