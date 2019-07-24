Transcript for Prosecutors can bring charge of obstruction after president leaves office: Mueller

Could you charge the president with H prime after he left office yet. You believe that he committed you could charge the president and states with obstruction of justice after he left office yet ethically under the ethical standards. I'm not certain to have a look at the ethical standards but the policy opinion opinion says that. And the prosecutor. White cannot bring a charge against a sitting president. Nonetheless you can do continue the investigation to see if there any other. Person to might be drawn into the conspiracy.

