Prosecutors can bring charge of obstruction after president leaves office: Mueller

Rep. Ken Buck, R-Colo., pressed Robert Mueller on the ethics of charging the president after he leaves office.
0:30 | 07/24/19

Video Transcript
Transcript for Prosecutors can bring charge of obstruction after president leaves office: Mueller
Could you charge the president with H prime after he left office yet. You believe that he committed you could charge the president and states with obstruction of justice after he left office yet ethically under the ethical standards. I'm not certain to have a look at the ethical standards but the policy opinion opinion says that. And the prosecutor. White cannot bring a charge against a sitting president. Nonetheless you can do continue the investigation to see if there any other. Person to might be drawn into the conspiracy.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

{"duration":"0:30","description":"Rep. Ken Buck, R-Colo., pressed Robert Mueller on the ethics of charging the president after he leaves office. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"64537906","title":"Prosecutors can bring charge of obstruction after president leaves office: Mueller","url":"/Politics/video/prosecutors-bring-charge-obstruction-president-leaves-office-mueller-64537906"}