Prosecutors rest in Manafort trial

President Trump's former campaign chairman is facing a potential life sentence if he's convicted on 18 counts of financial charges.
1:04 | 08/14/18

Transcript for Prosecutors rest in Manafort trial

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

