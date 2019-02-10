Transcript for Protecting journalists 1 year after murder of Jamal Khashoggi

A troubling picture for international journalism as we remember Jamar commercial he needs talk a little bit more about this to remember could show me. I'm where journalism goes from here I'm joined by Courtney rash from the Committee to Protect Journalists corny think so much for coming over courtesy of also taught me about the anniversary in the significance in this moment do you think. Their debts Jamal's memory is being sustained do you think that people are still thinking about what this means for journalism ice. Think people are thinking about what it means he's seen events all over the world come but I think about we're also seeing got neither. The United States government nor business leaders around the world are willing to. Take a stand and against Saudi Arabia which cause I just recently Mohammed bin saw mom the leader there. Has accepted responsibility and yet no one has been held accountable. They're secret trials happening. And we don't know any information about Scott and sixteen journalists are behind bars nine more were arrested this here are so the cocked and continues. And we're seeing some pictures here in front of the Saudi embassy today protesters. Highlighting the role of the top levels of the Saudi government Mohammed than some on their caricature and left she saw. According to the interview that. Vince Oman gave to sixty minutes over the weekend denied. Took responsibility but denied complicity in the murder of this journalist and I was struck by one question was asked said. You know what's it. What is a journalist to you how as a journalist threatening to you but it is true that a lot of these authoritarian regimes feel threatened and have been taking steps. To crackdown on jerks. Yes I'm authoritarian regimes in frankly democracy like so we've had seen at least as you mentioned sixteen journalists killed this year. Historically the vast majority of journalists who lose their lives in the line of duty are murdered. And in nine out of ten cases no one has ever held responsible and unfortunately looks like that's going to be the case with the show she. We've also seen you know yes and authoritarian regimes we've seen three years. That record numbers of journalist imprisoned around the world with Turkey China and Iran. Accounting for 30% are sorry for over half of damn. I'm but I think it will were really concerned about as well is the anti press rhetoric that emanates from. Some of the world's leaders in democracies. With the labeling of journalist asked Geeknews as enemies of the people. And we are seeing this ricochet around the world have really negative impacts on press freedom. On the safety of journalists. We're just trying to do their job and serve the public and it. It's is very important remember because we see a lot of it here we here we are today coming from the White House recording. A run out of time here but real quickly too anyone is watching this who wants to support good journalism wants to be defender journalism. And quality journalists what what can they everyday people do. Well tonight are holding a vigil so you can think about and in front of the Saudi embassy in Washington DC you can pay for your news because dot supports journalists and their ability to stay safe. And when a petition in our tweet comes along that is about you know freeing this journalist are getting justice. Think about and gazing without because we know when journalists get out of prisoner when we talk to their family is that got her an engagement real. We make different so important Courtney rashly declare a Committee to Protect Journalists thank you so much for coming in sticking around today in an in memory of Jamal car show.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.