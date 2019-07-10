Transcript for Protesters prevent Homeland Security secretary from speaking at Georgetown Law

I know you're all agree here from secretary Mecca lean in and importantly to be able to ask the secretary questions during the question answer period that will follow his remarks. Without a turned over to you secretary back to lean in and endorse Meissner will be chairing. The question answer period. Sector macro. If that's enough now. Thank you very much. We hear you this is a forum where we respect grease free speech we respect your right to protest. But in respect to this audience who wants to hear the speaker. Let's say and residents from humanitarian thing. Thank you try not to. Please see him. We'd like to hear the speaker now please see seeded. On. And me. Currency. Please don't this isn't a knock. Me. Please be seated so we can hear the speaker and engage in denial. Please. Mr. McNamee knew. For your. Saves well. This audience is here to engage in Ireland and listened to. It's time you. It's my. It's time to finish this year rob. The rest of the science. An opportunity to engage in dialogue that is important to happen university campus. Until we hear we. Are not in a conversation. So let's stop the one way street let's listen to the speaker then let's have an exchange. Thank you very much. And there. Point favorite immigration policy institute Georgetown University Law Center and cast their legal immigration network. The opportunity to join you today. Paris. Could you please have some respect for this audience who came here to listen to this speaker. And in fighting back let's have an opportunity to. Engage with people that are making the decisions. Please. Allow this speaker to make his remarks and this audience who has come here for this purpose. Two here and engage. Please you may stay standing but please stop shouting. Face dorsal -- one more shot. As a career long course professional I've dedicated my career. To protecting the rights of free speech and all the values mule deer in America. Throat from all threats so. So will go ahead in tribal more time but otherwise I'm back to work and keep. Trying to secure country. You're invoking democracy democracy requires dialogue it requires let's sitting. It requires a two way street the secretary has agreed to take questions and answers. We are robbing time from the period of questions and answers where can engage with the public could we please listen to his remarks. And have a chance to question him including people who disagree with him. May question him. The connect glass blinds aren't seeing. Locked lot to cover today there's some very serious issue that we can talk about. In candor in a real dialogue or we can continue to show. Look at when I was gonna start with is that I'd like to take our dialogue this morning. Above the politics in the daily news cycle. Talk about the challenges and efforts that we face over the past year but also given that this is primarily an audience of immigration borders advocates and law students. Opt also talked about some of the fundamental issues we face with the current legal framework. And its ability to address large scale and duration for. Skoda.

