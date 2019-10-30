Transcript for Public support of impeachment grows as more testimonies scheduled

Turning out to the impeachment inquiry up on Capitol Hill today as Democrats prepare to begin holding the first public impeachment hearings there also said. To hold the vote tomorrow authorizing the new phase in the impeached for probe ABC's Trish turner joins us now. A live from Capitol Hill on the latest developments also Jordan Phelps or White House reporters there Jordan. I want to start with you because you've been taking a close look today at where public sentiment stands. As we head into this new phase. Of impeachment and checking in on the impeachment tracker. For their friends at 538. Yes DeVon our friend of I 38 finds that there is. A majority support for the impeachment inquiry that's held steady for most of October that number set at about 451%. To just. About over half of the country seems to support this inquiry at least. Going forward I DeVon what is really notable that we should hear a win here on is today. Numbers among independents we seen in real significant uptake among those. Prospective voters who aren't allayed I don't have allegiance to either party since all this news started breaking in late September. On September 20 just 34% of independents supported this idea of an inquiry DeVon that number now stands at 46%. So we seen at least a twelve point jump there that of course is significant because looking ahead sat next election this suggests that those independent voters. Those to you aren't. Necessarily. Going to vote one way are the other haven't soured. On this idea of the impeachment so it hadn't damaged the Democrats in their eyes and of course we know that he's been Nancy policies big concern all along is how does an impeachment hurt her vulnerable to. It's a steady support for the investigation which is a month old now Jordan but we've been wondering here. Hot in the briefing room what exactly do people want to know. As investigators go forward we put that question today. Are to some residents here in Washington DC. I would like to know why lower. People around rounds on all of this have not come forward and testify. I want it knows going way back on level on the Russian and Ukrainian things and. I'm why that started in the first place by just like fiddler and how many people appeared. I'm actually state. Levon formation. Or let's bring interest turn on Capitol Hill Trish the whistle blower that got all this started sent half a dozen White House officials were concerned about the president's behavior. Towards Ukraine how many witnesses. Have actually been deposed so far how many people to the questions that are. Those voters put out there how many people could we still hear from on us. Great questions so we've had ten deposition so far all behind closed doors a number of officials who were supposed to be deposed. Behind closed Doris. Have refused to come in fact tomorrow we're gonna get a court case. And in which we'll hear about one key advisor who is asking a federal judge if he has to comply with the congressional subpoena some beam eyes all eyes on that. I'm so a ten so far. Probably about a handful we expect to happen before the public. Hearings start the next phase of this investigation. And down. Yes so IO need it it it's it's moving into a public phase we've gotten to a point now where. We're hearing from some people who are a lower on the totem pole but they worked for key officials on in this particular. Inquiry and Jordan yesterday we heard for the first time directly from a White House official. On that controversial phone call with president from the Ukrainian president why was his testimony so significant what have we learned from his testimony. Well at seven he was actually on that phone calling he said he was so concerned by what he heard that he brought it to a White House lawyer. Now what interest seeing here is that he. Revealed that those a lit scenes in this reconstructed transcript of the White House has given us. Actually do contain what he said I were significant. And mentions and that Pope called the New York Times has more. They say that at the president also talked about recordings. By vice president Joseph Biden and that president sullen ski. I specifically mentioned for reason that energy companies that. Vice president at Biden's son hunter was involved with. So that would indicate that there worsened significant emissions in that transcript which contradicts what the White House has told iced. DeVon on September 25 an official told us Ulysses do not indicate missing words or phrases. They are first trailing offer voice posits if there were missing words or phrases they would be represented by brackets or rigged actions. So this of course and direct contradiction to what the White House has been tolling as I DeVon and so far they haven't responded to us today. On would be significant. Miss. Missing pieces of information act allies as act alike here. Each day were gotten a Fuller picture of the Ukraine policy from this administration lot of questions lot of witnesses Telecom Trish turner on Capitol Hill toward Phelps at the White House. Thank you both so much.

