Race for House speaker is in a new state of chaos

Republican nominee Steve Scalise withdrew from the race in the face of opposition by GOP hardliners. Now Rep. Jim Jordan is aiming to gain support for the job.

October 13, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live