Randy Fine dismisses GOP concerns in tight House race: ‘We’re doing fine’

State Sen. Randy Fine, R-Fla., predicts a “big win” in his race against Democratic congressional House candidate Josh Weil.

March 31, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live